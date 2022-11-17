About this product
More than just a moisturizer. Our body lotion combines the powerful effects of fresh-pressed Cannabis Sativa (hemp) rosin with the hydrating agents in jojoba oil, shea butter and mango seed oil. Enjoy the clean, citrusy scent and smooth application to help calm minor irritation and normal inflammation and leave skin feeling flawless.
About this brand
Papa & Barkley
Papa & Barkley was founded by caring for the ones we love, inspired by a son’s dedication to help his bedridden father. Our mission is to unlock the power of Cannabis to improve people’s lives.
Better. For you.
+ Solventless: chemical-free from start to finish.
+ Whole Plant: natural full-spectrum
of cannabinoids, terpenes, chlorophyll, and phytonutrients.
+ Safe: no CO2, pesticides, mycotoxins, or heavy metals.
+ Artisanal: hand-planted, hand-
harvested, and slow-cured.
State License(s)
C11-0000199-LIC
CDPH-10003700
CDPH-10002847