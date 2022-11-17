About this product
Papa & Barkley CBD Releaf Drops are made using a whole plant infusion process with Cannabis Sativa (hemp) grown in the United States. Our fastest-metabolizing formula, these drops provide a holistic and flexible wellness option. Each bottle comes with a measured dropper for precise, individualized dosing. For best results use daily. Available in Natural and Lemongrass Ginger Flavor.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Papa & Barkley
Papa & Barkley was founded by caring for the ones we love, inspired by a son’s dedication to help his bedridden father. Our mission is to unlock the power of Cannabis to improve people’s lives.
Better. For you.
+ Solventless: chemical-free from start to finish.
+ Whole Plant: natural full-spectrum
of cannabinoids, terpenes, chlorophyll, and phytonutrients.
+ Safe: no CO2, pesticides, mycotoxins, or heavy metals.
+ Artisanal: hand-planted, hand-
harvested, and slow-cured.
Better. For you.
+ Solventless: chemical-free from start to finish.
+ Whole Plant: natural full-spectrum
of cannabinoids, terpenes, chlorophyll, and phytonutrients.
+ Safe: no CO2, pesticides, mycotoxins, or heavy metals.
+ Artisanal: hand-planted, hand-
harvested, and slow-cured.
State License(s)
C11-0000199-LIC
CDPH-10003700
CDPH-10002847