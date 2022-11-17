About this product
Specifically formulated for face and neck, this CBD-rich topical cream blends fresh-pressed Cannabis Sativa (hemp) rosin with moisturizing agents in Squalane and Jojoba oil. With aromatic terpenes, this botanical cream is ideal for topical repair and hydration. Airy, light and spreads smoothly on the skin.
About this brand
Papa & Barkley
Papa & Barkley was founded by caring for the ones we love, inspired by a son’s dedication to help his bedridden father. Our mission is to unlock the power of Cannabis to improve people’s lives.
Better. For you.
+ Solventless: chemical-free from start to finish.
+ Whole Plant: natural full-spectrum
of cannabinoids, terpenes, chlorophyll, and phytonutrients.
+ Safe: no CO2, pesticides, mycotoxins, or heavy metals.
+ Artisanal: hand-planted, hand-
harvested, and slow-cured.
State License(s)
C11-0000199-LIC
CDPH-10003700
CDPH-10002847