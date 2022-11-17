About this product
Our capsules contain Papa & Barkley’s triple-tested whole-plant oil into a fixed dose. Entirely vegan and gluten-free, each capsule is activated with 30mg of cannabinoids and is ideal for whole body aches and pains. Available in CBD-dominant or THC-rich ratios, Releaf Capsules reduce inflammation and enhance your mood. Made for habitual dosing, the Releaf capsule is ideal to take as part of your daily routine and convenient for those on the go.
Available in 7 count and 30 count bottles.
We recommend a starting dose of one capsule daily and believe it is best taken with food. Store the product in a cool to room temperature setting and keep away from direct sunlight. Use only as directed by a physician.
About this brand
Papa & Barkley
Papa & Barkley was founded by caring for the ones we love, inspired by a son’s dedication to help his bedridden father. Our mission is to unlock the power of Cannabis to improve people’s lives.
Better. For you.
+ Solventless: chemical-free from start to finish.
+ Whole Plant: natural full-spectrum
of cannabinoids, terpenes, chlorophyll, and phytonutrients.
+ Safe: no CO2, pesticides, mycotoxins, or heavy metals.
+ Artisanal: hand-planted, hand-
harvested, and slow-cured.
State License(s)
C11-0000199-LIC
CDPH-10003700
CDPH-10002847