Ultra Calming Relief



Papa & Barkley’s 1:1 Releaf Repair Cream is a therapeutic, fast-absorbing, light botanical cream, ideal for your face and neck. Formulated to hydrate and rejuvenate sensitive areas, this topical blends fresh-pressed cannabis rosin with natural ingredients to keep your skin looking healthy and youthful.



Available in 30ml bottle.



1:1 Releaf Repair Cream is specifically designed for sensitive areas like your face and neck. Thoughtfully crafted with fresh-pressed cannabis rosin to maintain the whole plant profile with the full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and phytonutrients. No isolates, distillates, or solvents. Simply apply a nickel-sized amount to skin and rub in for 20-30 seconds. Repeat as needed. Onset usually begins within 15 minutes. Store in a cool to room temperature setting and keep away from direct sunlight.