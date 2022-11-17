About this product
Ultra Calming Relief
Papa & Barkley’s 1:1 Releaf Repair Cream is a therapeutic, fast-absorbing, light botanical cream, ideal for your face and neck. Formulated to hydrate and rejuvenate sensitive areas, this topical blends fresh-pressed cannabis rosin with natural ingredients to keep your skin looking healthy and youthful.
Available in 30ml bottle.
1:1 Releaf Repair Cream is specifically designed for sensitive areas like your face and neck. Thoughtfully crafted with fresh-pressed cannabis rosin to maintain the whole plant profile with the full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and phytonutrients. No isolates, distillates, or solvents. Simply apply a nickel-sized amount to skin and rub in for 20-30 seconds. Repeat as needed. Onset usually begins within 15 minutes. Store in a cool to room temperature setting and keep away from direct sunlight.
About this brand
Papa & Barkley
Papa & Barkley was founded by caring for the ones we love, inspired by a son’s dedication to help his bedridden father. Our mission is to unlock the power of Cannabis to improve people’s lives.
Better. For you.
+ Solventless: chemical-free from start to finish.
+ Whole Plant: natural full-spectrum
of cannabinoids, terpenes, chlorophyll, and phytonutrients.
+ Safe: no CO2, pesticides, mycotoxins, or heavy metals.
+ Artisanal: hand-planted, hand-
harvested, and slow-cured.
State License(s)
C11-0000199-LIC
CDPH-10003700
CDPH-10002847