"Max-strength THC balm designed for workout recovery.

The Active Releaf Balm Stick is crafted to support recovery wherever your day takes you.



Featuring our highest strength of THC per milligram, this balm provides maximum relief to soothe sore muscles and joints. Infused with menthol, it delivers an instant cooling sensation followed by a soothing warmth, making it a fast-acting topical for joint and muscle comfort.



The ultimate fitness companion, the Active Balm Stick is designed for individuals on the go with a convenient, twist-up applicator. It’s easy to apply, compact, and mess-free—perfect to toss in your gym bag, glide on, and go!



Papa & Barkley’s Releaf Balms are crafted using our signature solventless, chemical-free infusion process to preserve the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and phytonutrients for maximum benefits.



Product Cannabinoids:

430mg total (390mg THC, 75mg CBD & minor cannabinoids)

Product Weight: 30ml (1oz)

Ingredients:

Cacao Butter, Beeswax, Menthol, Vitamin E, Tea Tree Oil, Eucalyptus Oil, Lavender Oil, Coconut Oil, Cannabis

Contains: Tree nut (coconut)



Directions: Apply balm liberally over the targeted area until completely absorbed. Reapply as needed. For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes and broken or irritated skin. Stop use and consult a doctor if irritation occurs. Store in a cool, dry place.



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."





