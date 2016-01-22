ATOMICAL HAZE
Strain rating:
SativaTHC —CBD —
About this product
Atomical Haze combines original Haze (sativa genetics from Colombia, Mexico and Thailand) with an Indian classic sativa and a sweet Afghan indica. This hybrid mix has created something quite special – a big yielding sativa dominant plant that is built to perform.
This plant wants to grow, like all Hazes, but it is less urgent than most. Best grown from seed to flower indoors, the big buds are a dream to trim and can be plucked off the plant like ripe fruits when harvest time comes. Indoor growers should be aware that with 1 or 2 of these luxury items in your grow tent, and some subtle training, you can achieve the same yield as 4 or 5 indica varieties.
Outdoors, this plant will soar, growing big and strong in sunshine. A relatively late harvest time (end of October) in the light cycle of the northern hemisphere, the sativa element will nevertheless give some protection from mold. However, it is gardeners in southern regions that will most benefit from the growth potential of Atomical Haze as this plant loves the sunshine.
20% Indica // 80% Sativa
THC level: 18-22%
CBD level: < 0.1%
Atomical Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
