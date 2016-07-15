AUTO ACID
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
This autoflower variety’s heritage extends from the mother plant of the world famous American strain with the infusion of Dutch genetics to create a version that has more potency than the original. One of our new school strains, Acid was well received by Diesel fans when it was first released and continues to be in high demand.
For the indoor grower, particularly those with limited height in their grow space, Auto Acid provides a good option. Give it 75 days from germination to harvest indoors and expect 400 grams per square metre. Outside, expect each plant to give you up to 100 grams of frosty trichome coated bud.
Auto Acid is also good news for outdoor growers in northern regions, from the UK and parts of Canada to Czech Republic and Austria, where Auto Acid will thrive in the relatively short summer. However, for those sowing their seeds in southern regions of Europe, the United States and on the South American continent, you could enjoy a harvest that exceeds our estimates.
40% Indica // 50% Sativa // 10% Ruderalis
THC level: 14-18%
CBD level: < 0.1%
For the indoor grower, particularly those with limited height in their grow space, Auto Acid provides a good option. Give it 75 days from germination to harvest indoors and expect 400 grams per square metre. Outside, expect each plant to give you up to 100 grams of frosty trichome coated bud.
Auto Acid is also good news for outdoor growers in northern regions, from the UK and parts of Canada to Czech Republic and Austria, where Auto Acid will thrive in the relatively short summer. However, for those sowing their seeds in southern regions of Europe, the United States and on the South American continent, you could enjoy a harvest that exceeds our estimates.
40% Indica // 50% Sativa // 10% Ruderalis
THC level: 14-18%
CBD level: < 0.1%
Acid effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Creative
52% of people report feeling creative
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Nausea
24% of people say it helps with nausea
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!