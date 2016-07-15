About this product

This autoflower variety’s heritage extends from the mother plant of the world famous American strain with the infusion of Dutch genetics to create a version that has more potency than the original. One of our new school strains, Acid was well received by Diesel fans when it was first released and continues to be in high demand.



For the indoor grower, particularly those with limited height in their grow space, Auto Acid provides a good option. Give it 75 days from germination to harvest indoors and expect 400 grams per square metre. Outside, expect each plant to give you up to 100 grams of frosty trichome coated bud.



Auto Acid is also good news for outdoor growers in northern regions, from the UK and parts of Canada to Czech Republic and Austria, where Auto Acid will thrive in the relatively short summer. However, for those sowing their seeds in southern regions of Europe, the United States and on the South American continent, you could enjoy a harvest that exceeds our estimates.



40% Indica // 50% Sativa // 10% Ruderalis

THC level: 14-18%

CBD level: < 0.1%