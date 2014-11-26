About this product

Like other Kush strains, this plant is characterized by low height and bushy growth. Expect the Blue Kush Berry to develop thick compact colas that will burst from the stem like shishka berries in a fantasy summer garden. Once harvest time approaches the color will turn, the buds blushing with shades of purple which will fill your grow room with the most delicious of aromas.



Thanks to its size, this is a great plant for the indoor grow setup, especially if you have height restrictions. The easy management of this cannabis plant makes it a great grow room companion and the blueberry tones will bring a pleasant (if pungent) aroma to its surroundings.



The Blue Kush Berry is also a great performer outside. Its Kush heritage makes this a sturdy no-nonsense plant that is suited to most gardens. Naturally it will respond to lots of sunshine but it will also do well in more northern regions of America and Europe. It is worth noting that the distinctive blueberry color can vary depending on climate.



90% Indica // 10% Sativa

THC level: 18-22%

CBD level: < 0.1%