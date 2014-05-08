TOMMY CHONG'S™ - L.A. AMNESIA
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
L.A. Amnesia is a potent, high yield sativa with a revived up THC count, the result of a collaboration between the legendary growers of Paradise Seeds and legendary cannabist, Tommy Chong for his new company Chong’s Choice.
For an indoor grow room, L.A. Amnesia is a great choice and is a good plant for beginners as well as old pros. Although it is a sativa, the Kush element ensures it does not stretch so much as other varieties and the plant produces thick central colas with very big buds and a high calyx-to-leaf ratio. The trichome coating is so heavy that these buds sparkle like magic crystals.
In an outdoor setup, L.A. Amnesia will also do well. In southern regions where there is ample warmth and light, it will respond by shooting for the sun and will reward the grower with a big bud harvest. It will also grow reasonably in more northern regions of Eurasia and the Americas, although the dense oversized buds do need checking for mold in Autumn.
It has a distinctive citrus/earthy/hazey taste, full of terpenes that will be popular with the connoisseur, while the extraordinary power will impress those who relish a smoke that hits home hard.
25% Indica // 75% Sativa
THC level: 20-24%
CBD level: < 0.1%
Amnesia Haze effects
1,156 people told us about effects:
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
14% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
