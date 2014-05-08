About this product

L.A. Amnesia is a potent, high yield sativa with a revived up THC count, the result of a collaboration between the legendary growers of Paradise Seeds and legendary cannabist, Tommy Chong for his new company Chong’s Choice.



For an indoor grow room, L.A. Amnesia is a great choice and is a good plant for beginners as well as old pros. Although it is a sativa, the Kush element ensures it does not stretch so much as other varieties and the plant produces thick central colas with very big buds and a high calyx-to-leaf ratio. The trichome coating is so heavy that these buds sparkle like magic crystals.



In an outdoor setup, L.A. Amnesia will also do well. In southern regions where there is ample warmth and light, it will respond by shooting for the sun and will reward the grower with a big bud harvest. It will also grow reasonably in more northern regions of Eurasia and the Americas, although the dense oversized buds do need checking for mold in Autumn.



It has a distinctive citrus/earthy/hazey taste, full of terpenes that will be popular with the connoisseur, while the extraordinary power will impress those who relish a smoke that hits home hard.



25% Indica // 75% Sativa

THC level: 20-24%

CBD level: < 0.1%