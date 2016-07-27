About this product

The heritage of this plant is Afghani, crossed with Dutch genes, giving it base characteristics that reflect its reputation as a hash giving plant. Back in the day Spoetnik hash was a top choice amongst Amsterdam coffee shop connoisseurs. The buds of the Spoetnik are meteor chunky, with trichomes that light up the colas like the Milky Way. This plant is a dream for the farmer wanting to take home some hash from his or her harvest.



A popular plant with growers indoors and outdoors, because of its durability, able to thrive in regions and environments where pests and mold would pose a problem. Grown inside it is obedient to training for whatever grow project you have in mind – Spoetnik is always ready for a mission. Outside, it will shoot for the open sky seeking out those sunbeams. However, its good all round resistancy makes it well suited to outdoor gardens in northern countries, such as Canada, Germany, the UK and Czech Republic.



The taste of Spoetnik is rich, Heavenly grapes meets Earth, meets the metallic taste of deep space. Surprisingly for an indica dominant variety, relaxation and tranquility can also come with an uplifting sense of meditation.



90% Indica // 10% Sativa

THC level: 18-22%

CBD level: < 0.1%