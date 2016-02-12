What happens when you cross a space-themed Apollo 13 strain with Black Russian? You get Sputnik, a strain named after the satellite the Soviet Union launched into a quick orbit around the Earth in 1957. Sputnik has an aroma of a sweet fruit with hints of sour and diesel when exhaled. Patients typically look to Sputnik for relief of chronic pain, anxiety, and insomnia.
