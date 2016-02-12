ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sputnik
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Sputnik

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.5 19 reviews

Sputnik

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 19 reviews

Sputnik

What happens when you cross a space-themed Apollo 13 strain with Black Russian? You get Sputnik, a strain named after the satellite the Soviet Union launched into a quick orbit around the Earth in 1957. Sputnik has an aroma of a sweet fruit with hints of sour and diesel when exhaled. Patients typically look to Sputnik for relief of chronic pain, anxiety, and insomnia.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

19

write a review

Find Sputnik nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sputnik nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Sputnik
User uploaded image of Sputnik
User uploaded image of Sputnik
User uploaded image of Sputnik
User uploaded image of Sputnik
User uploaded image of Sputnik

Lineage

First strain parent
Black Russian
parent
Second strain parent
Apollo 13
parent
Strain
Sputnik
Strain child
Double Purple Doja
child

Products with Sputnik

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Sputnik nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Mai Tai Cookies, Purple Tangie, Sputnik, Go Time, and More
New Strains Alert: Mai Tai Cookies, Purple Tangie, Sputnik, Go Time, and More
Celebrate Space Exploration Day With These Cannabis Strains
Celebrate Space Exploration Day With These Cannabis Strains

Most popular in