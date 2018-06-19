ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Pink Champagne
Slide 1 of 3
  • Leafly flower of Pink Champagne
  • Close up cannabis flower of Pink Champagne

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.7 87 reviews

Pink Champagne

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 10 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 87 reviews

Pink Champagne nugget
Pink Champagne

Pink Champagne goes by many names, including Wow Kush, Raspberry Kush, Phantom ( or Ken’s Phantom). Bred in the Bay area by Ken Estes, who crossed Ken’s Granddaddy Purple and Cherry Pie, this sedative beauty is not to be confused with Phantom Cookies. The buzz lands behind the eyes and emanates outwards, making this a suitable strain for patients suffering from migraines and physical discomfort. With notes of grape and berry, this strain imbues smokers with weighted eyes and a “couch lock” effect, making it a pre-sleep ripper useful for insomnia.  

Effects

Show all

55 people reported 406 effects
Relaxed 81%
Happy 52%
Euphoric 45%
Sleepy 41%
Uplifted 36%
Stress 38%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 25%
Insomnia 25%
Headaches 23%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 9%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

87

write a review

Find Pink Champagne nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Pink Champagne nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Cherry Pie
parent
Second strain parent
Granddaddy Purple
parent
Strain
Pink Champagne
First strain child
Phantom Arrow
child
Second strain child
Sweet Pink
child

Products with Pink Champagne

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Pink Champagne nearby.

Good reads

Show all

These 7 Fresh Strains Taste Like Strawberries
These 7 Fresh Strains Taste Like Strawberries

Most popular in