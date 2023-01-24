Here’s the scoop on lime sherbet. This tangy, balanced hybrid pairs perfectly with taking in new scenery outdoors or taking on a new series indoors. Our cannabis oil is sourced for its purity and potency, enhanced with a blend of terpenes to bring out the best aroma and taste.



Flavors: Sweet, Refreshing

85%+ THC



Available in 0.5g and 1g PAX Era pods.



