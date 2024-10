Delight in the delectable fusion of flavors with Apple Fritter, a hybrid cannabis strain known for its sweet, earthy aromas and irresistible taste. With a flavor profile that combines crisp apple notes and a hint of spice, this strain delivers a balanced high that soothes the body and invigorates the mind.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Linalool, Pinene

Aromas: Sweet, Earthy

Flavor: Apple, Spice

Effect: Relaxed, Giggly

read more