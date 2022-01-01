Good weed is too good to smoke. The PAX 2 features a proprietary flower oven that produces consistent flavors and aromas. One button to power up and control your experience with four modes. Easy portability and up to 2 hours of continuous heating with a single charge for more sessions. All protected by a 2-year limited warranty (not that you'll ever need it).



Included with the Device:

• Flat & Raised Mouthpieces

• Standard Oven Lid

• USB Charger

• Maintenance Kit