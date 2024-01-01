PAX Era Go - Sky

Our latest and greatest release, the ERA GO! Offers the PAX experience, for less, without compromising on quality, safety or flavor.

The key to the ERA GO is its simplicity - just pop in a pod and you’re good to go. We’ve simplified things to focus on what customers want most: flavorful hits, long battery life, and no clogging or leaking.
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.

  • CA, US: C12-0000266-LIC
