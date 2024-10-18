391 products | Last updated:
Shop ROVE at Torches NYC
Sponsored by ROVE
Flower
Concentrate
Edible
Cartridge
Pre-roll
Topical
Accessory
Other
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Torches NYC
Located in the heart of NYC's midtown, just steps away from Bryant Park, Grand Central, and Times Square, our dispensary offers a carefully curated selection of premier cannabis products. Our mission is to educate and elevate our community while reimagining the legacy of the historic Old Nat Sherman Townhouse.
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 22
12 E 42nd St, New York, NY
License Caurd-24-000077
StorefrontRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
11am - 8pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 10pm
saturday
11am - 10pm
Photos of Torches NYC
Promotions at Torches NYC
Updates from Torches NYC
3 Reviews of Torches NYC
write a review
3.3
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.