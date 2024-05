This hybrid is the right pick if you’re out to explore or in to do chores. Chill and uplighting with notes of tart berry make this strain the perfect partner for any activity.



Strain Type: Hybrid

THC: 83% CBD: <2%

Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene

Aromas: Sweet, Dark Berries

Flavors: Bold, Tart

Effects: Uplifting, Sociable

