All-natural California flower infused with full-melt water hash. Hand-pressed into eight ready-to-go Buds. Perfect for PAX flower devices and joints, pipes or bongs. This dreamy sativa is famed for its sweet, blueberry notes and uplifting, energetic effects. Infusing it with full melt water hash makes it Blue Dream-ier. Whether you’re crossing off your bucket list, or just your to do list, Blue Dream takes it to the next level.
Hi, we're PAX. Our mission is to enhance people’s lives through exceptional cannabis experiences. For more than a decade, we’ve been focused on creating award-winning devices that bring out the best in the flower. The word PAX means “peace,” and we take that to heart. We are committed to establishing cannabis as a force for good—advancing causes of social justice, access and equity.
