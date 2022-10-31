About this product
All-natural California flower infused with full-melt water hash. Hand-pressed into eight ready-to-go Buds. Perfect for PAX flower devices and joints, pipes or bongs. This beloved hybrid is infused with full melt water hash to give it a little more bite. Chemdog’s pungent, diesel notes and calming, yet uplifting, effects make it great for relaxing after a day of adulting. Or for celebrating a day where you don’t have to do any adulting at all.
PAX®
Hi, we're PAX. Our mission is to enhance people’s lives through exceptional cannabis experiences. For more than a decade, we’ve been focused on creating award-winning devices that bring out the best in the flower. The word PAX means “peace,” and we take that to heart. We are committed to establishing cannabis as a force for good—advancing causes of social justice, access and equity.
State License(s)
C12-0000266-LIC