All-natural California flower infused with full-melt water hash. Hand-pressed into eight ready-to-go Buds. Perfect for PAX flower devices and joints, pipes or bongs. Infusing Gelato with full melt water hash makes this blissful indica even more of a treat. Minty, vanilla notes and well-balanced effects means Gelato has just the right vibes for heading out to catch a live show. Or for staying in to catch up on your shows.
PAX®
Hi, we're PAX. Our mission is to enhance people’s lives through exceptional cannabis experiences. For more than a decade, we’ve been focused on creating award-winning devices that bring out the best in the flower. The word PAX means “peace,” and we take that to heart. We are committed to establishing cannabis as a force for good—advancing causes of social justice, access and equity.
C12-0000266-LIC