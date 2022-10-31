All-natural California flower infused with full-melt water hash. Hand-pressed into eight ready-to-go Buds. Perfect for PAX flower devices and joints, pipes or bongs. Full melt water hash adds a whole new layer to this Ice Cream Cake. Sweet hints of vanilla and calming, relaxing effects make this the perfect indica for when you need to unwind and unplug from the daily grind. Great for going off the grid or for not getting off the couch.