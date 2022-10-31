About this product
All-natural California flower infused with full-melt water hash. Hand-pressed into eight ready-to-go Buds. Perfect for PAX flower devices and joints, pipes or bongs. Bright citrus flavors and aromas paired with energizing effects make Lemon Sour Diesel a go-to sativa. After being infused with full melt water hash, it packs a bit more octane. Let Lemon Sour Diesel fuel your next DIY project or outdoor adventure.
Hi, we're PAX. Our mission is to enhance people’s lives through exceptional cannabis experiences. For more than a decade, we’ve been focused on creating award-winning devices that bring out the best in the flower. The word PAX means “peace,” and we take that to heart. We are committed to establishing cannabis as a force for good—advancing causes of social justice, access and equity.
