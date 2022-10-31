About this product
All-natural California flower infused with full-melt water hash. Hand-pressed into eight ready-to-go Buds. Perfect for PAX flower devices and joints, pipes or bongs. OG Kush infused with full melt water hash make this iconic indica truly legendary. Globally loved for its piney, citrusy notes and clear-headed, relaxing effects, OG Kush is its own brand of chill. Perfect for kicking back with your favorite pet, people or playlist.
Hi, we're PAX. Our mission is to enhance people’s lives through exceptional cannabis experiences. For more than a decade, we’ve been focused on creating award-winning devices that bring out the best in the flower. The word PAX means “peace,” and we take that to heart. We are committed to establishing cannabis as a force for good—advancing causes of social justice, access and equity.
