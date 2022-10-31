About this product
PAX Plus packs a decade’s worth of innovation into a sleek, smart and simple device. Built-in Experience Modes let you choose different combinations of flavor and vapor. Refined design and an improved oven make PAX Plus our most functional and user-friendly device ever. Get the best out of your flower and concentrates in smooth, tasty sessions without any harsh smoke. All backed by a 10-year limited warranty.
Included with the device:
• Concentrate Insert
• New Multi-Tool Keychain
• New 3D Screens
• Half Pack Oven Lid
• Standard Oven Lid
• Flat & Raised Mouthpieces
• Wire Brush
• USB Charger
About this brand
PAX®
Hi, we're PAX. Our mission is to enhance people’s lives through exceptional cannabis experiences. For more than a decade, we’ve been focused on creating award-winning devices that bring out the best in the flower. The word PAX means “peace,” and we take that to heart. We are committed to establishing cannabis as a force for good—advancing causes of social justice, access and equity.
State License(s)
C12-0000266-LIC