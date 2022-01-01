About this product
CBD for pets combines the properties of our full spectrum CBD oil with Turmeric Extract (packed with curcuminoids). The full spectrum CBD oil contains many beneficial cananbinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, vitamins and minerals.
Additionally, our product is formulated in Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil which is high in Omega’s 3 and 6 for skin and coat health.
About this brand
Peace River Botanicals
Peace River Botanicals is a family farm in Punta Gorda , Florida. We specialize in high CBD hemp. All of our ladies are grown with love! Our goal is to help those with pain and anxiety to find a natural way to achieve balance through the use of hemp.