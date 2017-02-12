About this strain
Pineapple Thai is a strain that sets itself apart from the rest with a high 5% CBD content. This flower’s attractiveness comes from its ability to administer powerful pain relief without sedation, embodying true hybrid effects. Although Pineapple Thai is an option for daytime use, its strength may lead to a nighttime preference. Patients who desire the powerful medicinal effects of cannabis without the psychoactive inundation will find Pineapple Thai to be a staple in their arsenal.
Pineapple Thai effects
Reported by real people like you
69 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
47% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
49% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
