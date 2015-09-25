About this product

Pearl Pharma received the Strawberry Fields seed pack from Crockett Farms x DNA Genetics in late 2015 and began to watch it grow all throughout 2016. Out of 12 seeds selected the one that consistently tested with the highest cannabinoid and terpene profile. The aroma is tropical yet earthy.



At first you’ll notice a strawberry banana smell followed by the earthy aromas of a Kush strain. The flavor profile when smoking is almost identical. The exhale is all Kush, the inhale is all strawberry banana!