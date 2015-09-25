Pearl Pharma
Strawberry Banana
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Pearl Pharma received the Strawberry Fields seed pack from Crockett Farms x DNA Genetics in late 2015 and began to watch it grow all throughout 2016. Out of 12 seeds selected the one that consistently tested with the highest cannabinoid and terpene profile. The aroma is tropical yet earthy.
At first you’ll notice a strawberry banana smell followed by the earthy aromas of a Kush strain. The flavor profile when smoking is almost identical. The exhale is all Kush, the inhale is all strawberry banana!
Strawberry Fields effects
Reported by real people like you
124 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
