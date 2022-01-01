About this product
Simple, Whole Plant, Infusion Method
Strain Specific Canna-Butter
Product Details
Effects: Recovery
Recipe: Classic Soft Caramels, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free
Use Case
Reduce stress, achieve flow state, support your wellness
Effects Formula
Dominant Cannabinoid = CBD (2:1 CBD:THC)
Dominant Terpenes = B-Caryophyllene & Terpineol
Infusion Strain = See Product for Current Infusion Strain & Farm
Perfect for use throughout the day, when experimenting with THC-microdosing, or as a first experience for those new to the world of cannabis edibles.
About this brand
Periodic Edibles
Enhanced Living through Chemistry - Never Miss Out on a Great Experience!
Periodic Edibles is a family run business with a background in chemistry. We rely on the Scientific Method to fine tune our formulas as we strive to produce a more effective and predictable edible experience.
We produce 100% Solventless Artisan Cannabis Caramels infused with strain specific Canna-Butter. We make our Canna-Butter in house by slow roasting cannabis flower in butter at lower temperatures to preserve the Terpenes and prevent degrading of the major and minor Cannabinoids.
We also produce a weekly podcast focused on the Business & Science of Cannabis called Periodic Effects. Listen on iTunes, Spotify or any Podcast App. You can also download our app by searching for "Periodic Effects" in the App Store!
