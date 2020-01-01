 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Periodic Edibles
Periodic Edibles Cover Photo

Periodic Edibles

The Cannabis Caramel Company

Periodic Edibles featured photo 1
Periodic Edibles featured photo 2
Periodic Edibles featured photo 3

About Periodic Edibles

Enhanced Living through Chemistry - Never Miss Out on a Great Experience! Periodic Edibles is a family run business with a background in chemistry. We rely on the Scientific Method to fine tune our formulas as we strive to produce a more effective and predictable edible experience. We produce 100% Solventless Artisan Cannabis Caramels infused with strain specific Canna-Butter. We make our Canna-Butter in house by slow roasting cannabis flower in butter at lower temperatures to preserve the Terpenes and prevent degrading of the major and minor Cannabinoids. We also produce a weekly podcast focused on the Business & Science of Cannabis called Periodic Effects. Listen on iTunes, Spotify or any Podcast App. You can also download our app by searching for "Periodic Effects" in the App Store!

Candy

more products

Available in

United States, Oregon