Enhanced Living through Chemistry - Never Miss Out on a Great Experience!



Periodic Edibles is a family run business with a background in chemistry. We rely on the Scientific Method to fine tune our formulas as we strive to produce a more effective and predictable edible experience.



We produce 100% Solventless Artisan Cannabis Caramels infused with strain specific Canna-Butter. We make our Canna-Butter in house by slow roasting cannabis flower in butter at lower temperatures to preserve the Terpenes and prevent degrading of the major and minor Cannabinoids.



We also produce a weekly podcast focused on the Business & Science of Cannabis called Periodic Effects. Listen on iTunes, Spotify or any Podcast App. You can also download our app by searching for "Periodic Effects" in the App Store!