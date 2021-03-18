About this strain
Bred by DNA Genetics for their Sorbet lineup, Blood Orange Sorbet is a cross between the famous Tangie and Sorbet. This cross takes the distinct citrus flavor profile of Tangie and adds a smooth creaminess that makes for a mouthwatering treat. The strain is a sativa-dominant hybrid that produces dense colas resulting in a relaxing and happy high. Blood Orange Sorbet may keep you grinning ear to ear as you enjoy a high that makes everything feel right.
Blood Orange Sorbet effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
75% of people report feeling euphoric
Anxiety
75% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
50% of people say it helps with inflammation
