About this product

Pharma Hemp CBD Standard Cannabidiol Gold oil is a one of the purest, most potent, natural and federally legal cannabidiol (CBD)-rich hemp oil on the market today. Guaranteed to contain at least 24% CBD content. Due to the high quality of our sources, CBD content is usually more!



Available in 1g or 10g syringes. The 1g syringe contains 250-260mg hemp CBD; the 10g syringe contains 2,500-2,600mg hemp CBD.



Contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA



https://hemphealthinc.com/shop/pure-cbd-oil/25-pure-cbd-gold-oil/