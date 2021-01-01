Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Pharma Hemp Complex

Pharma Hemp Complex

CBD Cashew Butter - 500mg CBD Oil 6oz.

About this product

Our butters are single ingredient, meaning the true flavors of the nuts and seeds aren’t overshadowed by added salt, sugars, or oils. Our signature low temperature stone grinding process minimizes heat, friction, and oxidation, preserving vital heat-sensitive nutrients. This ancient method also produces the absolute silkiest, most decadent texture imaginable.

https://hemphealthinc.com/shop/cbd-edibles/cbd-cashew-butter-500mg-6oz/
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!