Pharma Hemp Complex
CBD Cashew Butter - 500mg CBD Oil 6oz.
Our butters are single ingredient, meaning the true flavors of the nuts and seeds aren’t overshadowed by added salt, sugars, or oils. Our signature low temperature stone grinding process minimizes heat, friction, and oxidation, preserving vital heat-sensitive nutrients. This ancient method also produces the absolute silkiest, most decadent texture imaginable.
https://hemphealthinc.com/shop/cbd-edibles/cbd-cashew-butter-500mg-6oz/
