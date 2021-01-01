Loading…
Logo for the brand Pharma Hemp Complex

Pharma Hemp Complex

CBD Oil Suppositories - 25mg CBD Oil 5ct.

About this product

Suppositories are an excellent way to obtain the benefits of hemp CBD, thanks to higher bioavailability and absorption rates when compared to other methods of hemp CBD administration.

This package contains 5 capsules, each containing 25mg hemp CBD.

Keep stored in refrigerator. Use good hygiene and wash hands before and after use.

Contains CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA

