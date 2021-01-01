Extra Strength CBD Oil Oral Spray Tincture - 550mg CBD 1oz
About this product
Hemp CBD Oral Spray/Tincture – each 1oz bottle contains 500mg of total full spectrum cannabinoids, with homeopathic – Plus an additional 50 milligrams of beneficial Cannabinoids in a vegetable glycerin base.
This Oral Spray/Tincture contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA. Available in unflavored.
https://hemphealthinc.com/shop/cbd-spray/hemp-cbd-oral-spray-tincture-extra-strength-1oz/
