Logo for the brand Pharma Hemp Complex

Pharma Hemp Complex

Extra Strength CBD Oil Oral Spray Tincture - 550mg CBD 1oz

About this product

Hemp CBD Oral Spray/Tincture – each 1oz bottle contains 500mg of total full spectrum cannabinoids, with homeopathic – Plus an additional 50 milligrams of beneficial Cannabinoids in a vegetable glycerin base.

This Oral Spray/Tincture contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA. Available in unflavored.

