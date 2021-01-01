About this product

With the healing power of coconut, ginger, and cannabinoids, your skin, nails, and hair will look more healthy and radiant with our moisturizing body balm. Each 1 oz jar of Ginger Honey Body Balm is made with the highest quality ingredients, and never any artificial fragrances or dyes. Always non-GMO and gluten-free, and produced right here in the USA.



Pharma Hemp Complex Ginger Honey Balm contains coconut oil, beeswax, and natural vanilla with a proprietary hemp oil blend, specifically designed to soothe and nourish. Each 1 oz jar contains 150mg of Cannabinoids.



For external use only. Apply topically as needed.



Ingredients: CBD Hemp oil, Coconut Oil, Beeswax, Arnica Oil, Ginger Essential Oils



Contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA



