About this product

Our Pharma Hemp Complex Relaxation Remedy for Pets is an all-new cannabinoid formulation! This Relaxation Remedy has been carefully formulated to meet your needs as a furry friend caretaker.



This 1oz bottle contains 120mg total cannabinoids (CBD, CBDA, CBN, CBG, and terpenes), and is recommended for small (under 15lbs) or sensitive pets.



This vegan hemp oil spray/tincture is made from non-GMO hemp grown without pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. Our all natural formula contains hemp CBD complex, hemp seed oil, terpenes, and coconut oil. Hemp oil is high in essential fatty acids, offering the perfect ratio of omega-3 and omega-6. These ingredients come together for synergistic, long-lasting beneficial effects.



Ingredients: CBD Hemp oil, Coconut Oil (Fresh Breath Flavor: contains Natural Peppermint Oil)



Contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA