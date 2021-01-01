About this product

Pharma Hemp Complex Holistic CBD Oral Spray/Tincture is made with an all-new cannabinoid formulation! This new spray boasts all the benefits of CBD found in our Original Spray, plus a more complete blend of full-spectrum cannabinoids. In addition, the formula base is made from two of the healthiest oils available – hemp seed oil and coconut oil. This new oil blend base slows the absorption of cannabinoids and increases the duration of their effects.



This 1oz bottle contains 120mg cannabinoids (CBD, CBDA, CBN, CBG, and terpenes.) Available in peppermint and unflavored options!



This vegan hemp oil spray/tincture is made from non-GMO hemp grown without pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. Our all natural formula contains hemp CBD complex, hemp seed oil, terpenes, coconut oil, and an all natural oil base



Ingredients: CBD Hemp oil, Coconut Oil (Peppermint Flavor: contains Natural Peppermint Oil)



Contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA