About this product

Our Pharma Hemp Complex Holistic CBD Oral Spray/Tincture is made with an all-new cannabinoid formulation! This new spray boasts all the benefits of CBD found in our Original Spray, plus a more complete blend of full-spectrum cannabinoids. In addition, the formula base is made from two of the healthiest oils available – hemp seed oil and coconut oil. This new oil blend base slows the absorption of cannabinoids and increases the duration of their effects.



This vegan hemp oil spray/tincture is made from non-GMO hemp grown without pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. Our all natural formula contains hemp CBD complex, hemp seed oil, terpenes, and coconut oil.



Ingredients: CBD Hemp oil, Coconut Oil



Contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA