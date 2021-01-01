About this product

The New and Improved formula now contains 120mg total Cannabinoids with the added benefits of Homeopathics.

Pharma Hemp CBD Oral Spray/Tincture is more than just another hemp oil supplement – it is a vegan hemp oil formula that contains more CBD than ordinary hemp. Our hemp oil is naturally sourced from Non-GMO hemp, where no pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers were used. These non-psychoactive, homeopathic sprays/tinctures contain turmeric and are a sure way to enjoy your hemp CBD-rich hemp oil on the go.



Each 1oz bottle Tincture contains approximately 90 servings. Each serving contains 8mg hemp oil, 1.33mg full spectrum hemp cannabinoids, and 5mg stevia extract.



Each 1oz bottle contains 120mg of full spectrum cannabinoids in an all-natural blend of essential hemp seed, coconut oil, with a Vegetable Glycerin base.



Directions: Shake Oral Spray/Tincture, then place 1-2 pumps under your tongue; wait 60-90 seconds, then swallow and continue your day!



Contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA