Peppermint Oral Spray Tincture 2oz 550mg CBD Oil
About this product
The New and Improved formula now contains 550mg total Cannabinoids with the added benefits of Homeopathics.
Pharma Hemp CBD Oral Spray/Tincture is more than just another hemp oil supplement – it is a vegan hemp oil formula that contains more CBD than ordinary hemp. Our hemp oil is naturally sourced from Non-GMO hemp, where no pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers were used. These non-psychoactive, homeopathic sprays/tinctures contain turmeric and are a sure way to enjoy your hemp CBD-rich hemp oil on the go.
Hemp CBD Oral Spray/Tincture – each 2oz bottle now contains 500mg of total full spectrum cannabinoids, with homeopathic – Plus an additional 50 milligrams of beneficial Cannabinoids in a vegetable glycerin base.
Directions: Shake Oral Spray/Tincture, then place 1-2 pumps under your tongue; wait 60-90 seconds, then swallow and continue your day!
This Oral Spray/Tincture contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA. Available in unflavored and peppermint.
