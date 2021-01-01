Professional Veterinary Strength 1oz 1100mg CBD Oil
About this product
Our Pharma Hemp Complex Professional Veterinary Strength Endocannabinoid System Support for cats and dogs contains high-concentration full spectrum cannabinoids and is excellent for clinical applications.
Each 1oz bottle contains 1,100mg of full spectrum cannabinoids in an all-natural blend of essential hemp seed, coconut oil, with a Vegetable Glycerin base.
This vegan hemp oil tincture is made from non-GMO hemp grown without pesticides, herbicides or chemical fertilizers. Hemp oil is high in essential fatty acids and offers the perfect ratio of omega-3 and omega-6. Our all natural formula contains hemp CBD complex, hemp seed oil, terpenes, and coconut oil.
Suggested use: Once or twice daily give 1-5 drops per 10 lbs of body weight under your pet’s tongue or into their food.
Ingredients: CBD Hemp oil, Stevia Extract, Water, Lecithin, Turmeric, Proprietary Homeopathic and Flower Essence Blend
Contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA
