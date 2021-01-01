About this product

Our Pharma Hemp Complex Professional Veterinary Strength Endocannabinoid System Support for cats and dogs contains high-concentration full spectrum cannabinoids and is excellent for clinical applications.



Each 1oz bottle contains 550mg of full spectrum cannabinoids in an all-natural blend of essential hemp seed, coconut oil, and an all natural oil base.



This vegan hemp oil tincture is made from non-GMO hemp grown without pesticides, herbicides or chemical fertilizers. Hemp oil is high in essential fatty acids and offers the perfect ratio of omega-3 and omega-6. Our all natural formula contains hemp CBD complex, hemp seed oil, terpenes, and coconut oil.



Ingredients: CBD Hemp oil, Coconut Oil



Contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA