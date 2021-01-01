Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Pharma Hemp Complex

Pharma Hemp Complex

Pure CBD Tincture THC Free Max Strength 5,000mg CBD 2oz

About this product

Get maximum relief, naturally with THC free Max Strength CBD tinctures from Pharma Hemp Complex. Just one 1mL contains approximately 83.3mgs of CBD. Made with all natural CBD that was CO2 extracted from non-GMO hemp grown without pesticides, herbicides or chemical fertilizers. Formulated with only the highest quality extra virgin olive oil, and coconut oil to maximize bio-availability.

https://hemphealthinc.com/shop/hemp-cbd-holistic/pure-cbd-tincture-thc-free-max-strength-5000mg-cbd-2oz/
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!