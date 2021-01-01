About this product

With 33mg of CBD per serving, this raw protein powder is highly concentrated to help post-workout recovery. Pharma Hemp Complex Raw Protein Powder is free from artificial sweeteners, flavors and dyes. Give your workout routine a boost with our all natural, single ingredient CBD hemp protein powder.



Raw hemp protein powder is an excellent way to add vegan protein to your diet. Get 15g of protein per serving, that’s equal to the amount of protein in approximately two and a half eggs or 2oz of steak!



Not only is this powder protein packed, it’s rich in BCAA – Branched Chain Amino Acids. BCAA can be helpful for weight loss, and post-exercise fatigue.



