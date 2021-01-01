Pharma Hemp Complex
Relax 100mg CBD Lavender Bath Bomb
About this product
Made with healing Epsom salt, chamomile, aloe vera, lavender and bergamot essential oils to soothe your body and soul.
Shop Here:
https://hemphealthinc.com/shop/cbd-oil-topical/bath-bombs/cbd-bath-bomb-relax-100mg-cbd-with-lavender-aloe-vera/
