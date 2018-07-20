Loading…
Logo for the brand Pharmer's Market

Pharmer's Market

Hawaiian

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD

Hawaiian effects

Reported by real people like you
116 people told us about effects:
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
32% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
