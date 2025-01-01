About this product
PhD Concentrate 1 gram - Tangerine G13 Sugar
PharmicatedSolventless
HybridTHC 14%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Feelings:UpliftedEuphoricTalkative
- Helps with:Arthritis
- Terpenes:MyrceneCaryophyllenePinene
Tangerine G13 effects are mostly energizing.
Tangerine G13 potency is lower THC than average.
Bred by Amsterdam Genetics, Tangerine G13 has won awards for quality from consumers and growers alike. Designed to boost up the beloved Tangerine, it crosses that euphoric and fruity strain with the potent indica powerhouse G13. Expect Tangerine terpenes with a fruity orange and citrus nose that’s soft and welcoming, with a high that starts off cerebral and ends up full-body.
About this brand
Pharmicated
License(s)
- US: PAAA-4YDO-6CTM
- NM, US: CCD-2022-0616-001
- OK, US: PAAA-YPPM-C9FS
